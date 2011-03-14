Undercover Boss Recap: United Van Lines CEO Finds Out Who Helps Unite His Company

Episode 28 of Undercover Boss (aired 3/13/11 on CBS) highlighted Rich McClure, CEO of United Van Lines as he went undercover to get a better idea of the day to day workings of his company. United is the nation’s largest moving company and has over 20,000 employees. He recognized that at the home office they are one step removed from what’s going on and he wanted to make sure his company was prepared for the upcoming peak moving season. His hopes were to meet some of the people on the front lines and get a feel for the kind of work they do

Rich posed as Tommy Allen, who was part of a competition for a reality TV show where two people compete for a job within the company. He totally transformed his look by shaving off some of his beard and dying the rest, along with his head of hair, black. He also wore contacts. He said he was nervous about whether he’d be able to do the job because he’s never been trained for the job.

His week gave him opportunity to experience firsthand the entire moving process. He worked with Ronald and Ruth who were a husband and wife team of packers. He also worked with Jimmy, a top-notch driver. He and his team were responsible for loading up the boxes that had been packed, as well as safely packing and loading various large pieces of furniture. “Tommy” got to attempt working in a warehouse with Andrew. Andrew is a young manager at one of the warehouses. He really had a bad attitude about the job and was kind of a slacker. He was just young enough to not appreciate a job, but then again, he’s also young enough to have aspirations for something more, though at this point he has no idea what his aspirations might be. At one point during the show Rich called his wife and asked her to meet him in Wisconsin to pretend to be thinking about taking a job in the claims department, therby training under Linda a claims manager for three different agencies. Rich observed from a live feed at an outside location.

I don’t know that Rich learned a whole lot about the company , in general, though he did get to know a few of the employees better and he learned more about himself and his marriage. He did implement a notable change, however. The driver had shared that he loses money when the estimator comes out with a low estimate and Jimmy has to hire more drivers and another truck because the estimator did a poor job. He also expressed missing his family while out on the road traveling for up to two weeks. McClure had an answer to both problems. He said United would be implementing a web-based estimating program to make the estimates more accurate. He also said they’d be installing a web – video so he could chat and see his family while he is out on road. United also donated $10,000 for a college fund for Jimmy’s daughters. Ronald, one of the packers, had a dream to become a United driver. So United said they’d take care of all the expenses for Jimmy to get the training needed, plus $5,000 toward a United truck. Ruth was given an all expenses paid trip for two to Italy!!! Linda, the claims manager, was given the gift of gratitude. She was also given a trip for two to Las Vegas and also $10,000 to sue for her daughter’s wedding expenses. Andrew was given a warning of sorts. He basically still had an attitude about working. Andrew, the young warehouse manager, got reprimanded and a lecture about doing his job. He got rewarded with a promise that Rich would be calling him up from time to time. After the show, the follow up said Andrew was still working for the company, but was being re-trained.

Like any other CEO Rich wanted to make sure things were in tip top shape. He humbled himself and learned a lot about the company and the people that work at it. He came out a better boss, a better husband, and revered in the eyes of his employees.