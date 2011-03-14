Undercover Boss Recap: United Van Lines CEO Finds Out Who Helps Unite His Company

Episode 28 of Undercover Boss (aired 3/13/11 on CBS) highlighted Rich McClure, CEO of United Van Lines as he went undercover to get a better idea of the day to day workings of his company. United is the nation’s largest moving company and has over 20,000 employees. He recognized that at the home office they are one step removed from what’s going on and he wanted to make sure his company was prepared for the upcoming peak moving season. His hopes were to meet some of the people on the front lines and get a feel for the kind of work they do
Rich posed as Tommy Allen, who was part of a competition for a reality TV show where two people compete for a job within the company. He totally transformed his look by shaving off some of his beard and dying the rest, along with his head of hair, black. He also wore contacts. He said he was nervous about whether he’d be able to do the job because he’s never been trained for the job.
His week gave him opportunity to experience firsthand the entire moving process. He worked with Ronald and Ruth who were a husband and wife team of packers. He also worked with Jimmy, a top-notch driver. He and his team were responsible for loading up the boxes that had been packed, as well as safely packing and loading various large pieces of furniture. “Tommy” got to attempt working in a warehouse with Andrew. Andrew is a young manager at one of the warehouses. He really had a bad attitude about the job and was kind of a slacker. He was just young enough to not appreciate a job, but then again, he’s also young enough to have aspirations for something more, though at this point he has no idea what his aspirations might be. At one point during the show Rich called his wife and asked her to meet him in Wisconsin to pretend to be thinking about taking a job in the claims department, therby training under Linda a claims manager for three different agencies. Rich observed from a live feed at an outside location.
I don’t know that Rich learned a whole lot about the company , in general, though he did get to know a few of the employees better and he learned more about himself and his marriage. He did implement a notable change, however. The driver had shared that he loses money when the estimator comes out with a low estimate and Jimmy has to hire more drivers and another truck because the estimator did a poor job. He also expressed missing his family while out on the road traveling for up to two weeks. McClure had an answer to both problems. He said United would be implementing a web-based estimating program to make the estimates more accurate. He also said they’d be installing a web – video so he could chat and see his family while he is out on road. United also donated $10,000 for a college fund for Jimmy’s daughters. Ronald, one of the packers, had a dream to become a United driver. So United said they’d take care of all the expenses for Jimmy to get the training needed, plus $5,000 toward a United truck. Ruth was given an all expenses paid trip for two to Italy!!! Linda, the claims manager, was given the gift of gratitude. She was also given a trip for two to Las Vegas and also $10,000 to sue for her daughter’s wedding expenses. Andrew was given a warning of sorts. He basically still had an attitude about working. Andrew, the young warehouse manager, got reprimanded and a lecture about doing his job. He got rewarded with a promise that Rich would be calling him up from time to time. After the show, the follow up said Andrew was still working for the company, but was being re-trained.
Like any other CEO Rich wanted to make sure things were in tip top shape. He humbled himself and learned a lot about the company and the people that work at it. He came out a better boss, a better husband, and revered in the eyes of his employees.
Comments
Addie Kofford says
I thought this was awful and I am not and never have been a part of the company. The CEO didn’t give crap compared to the other episodes and I hope that younger kid quit. Greedy greedy greedy. $5,000 for a down payment on a diesel? Ohhh that’s like going to help SO Much. Wtf people? I’m embarrassed for you. Shame on you
Mrs_Wendy says
What a load of bull! My husband worked for United for years, and although he was awarded Employee of the Month and VIP mover status, he was not given any raises. United made all their employees, illegal or otherwise, pay for their own equipment and even t-shirts! They were treated like dirt compared to other national movers that he has also worked for. They often forced inexperienced long-haul drivers to drive over their hour limits and forging log books, which endangered not only their own employees, but also innocent people on the road. They even cheated their own customers by bumping up load weights. This show places the company in a good light, but is not at all accurate. Shame on you McClure!
David M says
United Van Lines is a prime example of corporate greed and complete disrespect of Americas laws and workers. I have worked for several united agents and the worst is S&M Moving Systems. They nearly killed me, sending me with a driver who not only was way over his legal hours to be on the road, but i was told he was previously fired from another United Agency. Eventhough he fell asleep at the wheel and flipped on the freeway and then we were hit by another tractor trailer, I was injured, I got no settlement. My wife had to come and pick me up from a Hospital out of state. When I got home my boss called and without knowing my injuries told me to take a few days off. I could barely walk. I could not get a lawyer to fight them because United uses a Unigroup owned insurance agency, they fight all claims very aggressively. The one lawyer that did sign, quit or was paid off. They use illegals openly. The ones I worked with often didn’t speak english and would trap doves on the warehouse grounds and store them in the lunch room freezer to take home for dinner. One had to go back to Mexico for a funeral and it took him 2 months to get back. They also subcontract jobs through companies that were clearly nothing but illegals. They made us buy our own expensive equipment and gave most of us no healthcare or vacation. I have seen large scale cheating at the scales and cheating on claims. One United driver actually carried a waterbed mattress in his bellybox so he can fill it up with water and drain it. Most just fill up fuel in-between weights, but I have also seen the use of helpers standing on S&Ms own scales and the use of their forklift to cheat. Remember a good portion of corporate moves are footed by the tax payers and corporate welfare. One time we were putting a new warehouse inventory system in place and we had to account for all the storage vaults. Some vaults were missing all together and some we found property that wasnt supposed to be there. When we looked them up, they were customers who filed lost or stolen claims against them and they got nothing. S&M claimed they were delivered and the customer never recieved the goods. Unigroups dirty insurance hard at work. I could go on and on, but i hope you get the point. out of decency for human rights, please don’t Use united van lines. I was in great demand and had a reputation as quality. Out of state drivers would request me to load and unload their goods. I went to the top corporate accounts and rich people. I was hand picked to appear in a training video for which i was not compesated for or did i sign a release. Then their own negligence almosts kills me and I was tossed with the trash. I could not treat my worst enemy like they treated me, just couldn’t. You should also know never to hire Thompson and McGinnis if you need attorneys.