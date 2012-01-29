Undercover Boss 1/29/2012 Recap: Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates

Undercover Boss heads to Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates tonight, where Rick Tigner, company President, will go undercover to see exactly what his business looks like from the inside. The show starts out with Rick Tigner talking about his business and how it was started in 1982. They make over 5 million cases of wine a year. Rick has worked his way up the ladder and comes from a modest background. Jess Jackson, the founder of the company, was like a father to him. He has a wife that he has been with for 24 years and they have three kids. She has Parkinson’s disease and they talk of how they deal with it. He says he wants to go undercover to see how the company really operates.
He starts out in the vineyards and does crop estimations. He gets a cols shoulder from the other employees because they speak spanish. When he tries to count clusters on the vines, he misses some and actually breaks a few. He is really slow and is having a hard time keeping up the pace. He has more trouble speaking in spanish and can’t communicate with the others. He sees a possible problem with communication and has some ideas. Now they do some transplants. Rick gets a feel for what it takes to work in a wine field.
Next, he heads out on the road to see what the delivery end of the business is like. Rick wants a friendly and outgoing delivery service. He heads out on the road and notices that this guy is not really happy with his job. The driver teaches him how to get cases up a flight of stairs. This guy is really off the wall and he treats the customers badly. He has a big potty mouth also. The driver doesn’t like anyone in the office and thinks they are lazy. They take a lunch break and the driver tells him that customer service is having the truck empty and getting to go home. Rick didn’t like his attitude and calls the office about how this guy deals with the customers. He wants to fire him on the spot but that would blow his cover so he waits.
The next day, Rick heads to the bottling plant and learns how to keep the production running. He has trouble with this and is not doing well. This is turning bad really fast. Now he is moved to the packing station. He is doing a little better but he realizes this is harder than it looks. At least the employee here is a lot nicer and has a better attitude. Now he goes to the labeling station and he is embarrassed about his performance so far. He talks personally with his supervisor, Marcos, and he is really learning a lot about how the company operates. rick realizes that the veterans of the company are really worried about how the company will succeed in the future.
At the end of the day, Rick calls home to check on his wife and family. Then next day, he goes to a wine tasting. Now he will actually interact with customers and gets the run down on specials and stuff. He is doing better working with the customers than he did with the production. He realizes he has not kept up with selling as much as he thought. He liked the interaction that the tasting room employees had with the customers. He talks with an employee and gets a few complaints about benefits and he realizes this needs to be changed. Now he wants to see how he can help the employees to make their lives better.
Now it is time for Rick to announce who he really is. The first issue he deals with is the delivery driver and his attitude. He tells him he is immature and he has bad language. They talk about his attitude and he still says he is team Rene and not part of team Kendall-Jackson. he suspends him for 30 days and he will have to work in the office for that time. Now he confronts the other employees he worked with and gets an evaluation on his work performance.
He sends one employee on a training program and it includes a language program so employees can communicate better. He gives Laura, the vineyard supervisor money to pay off her student loans. Now we see Samantha and he donates $10,000 dollars to a homeless shelter in her name. He makes her a full time employee so she will get a big raise and medical benefits. He says the company will restore the 401K program because of what she showed him. Marcos is the bottling manager and Rick tells him he is getting $5,000 to buy new DJ equipment and is contributing $5,000 more to help pay his gas bill. He is the first recipient of an award for employee loyalty and will receive another $10,000. He is also getting another $10,000 for a family vacation.
Rick says he found out that he needs to keep Jess Jackson’s vision of the business being a family affair as they go into the future.
I read an article says
Savannah left! Family problems
Wyatt C. says
I cannot agree more with comments below. I hope this guy gets to keep his job as I don’t think he could ever get hired as the president of a serious corporation – family or not. This just shows how being “in bed” with the owners can skyrocket a person with his obvious limitations into a position such as president. Keep the covers pulled tight, Rick Tigner, I certainly would not want this show on my resume!
Bill says
I just got back from a business trip and was able to watch a tape of this episode. As an avid UCB viewer, this was probably the worse show to date! How embarrassing – Kendall Jackson should have hired a PR maven to manage this guy before he went in front of the cameras. Where was the widow Jackson when this was being discussed/planned? After 20 years with this company, he never had the ambition or desire to learn basic Spanish, fight to reinstate the 401K or make himself known to the entire company (I was shocked that the employees didn’t recognize him after the reveal). Additionally, as head of their sales department for many years, he could not pull off schmoozing guests at the tasting room – really? What I suspect is that this was suppose to be a vanity piece for Tigner, as well as for the company, but they ended up shooting themselves in the foot!
J.R. Wirth says
I wasn’t impressed with the new KJ CEO. He’s an out of touch narcissist.
I also didn’t like the B.S. about how “we’re all part of the Kendall Jackson Family.” That’s what they tell you before they screw you. I wish that truck driver had said to him, “look, this place isn’t my family, that’s board room talk, I come here to make a living, that’s it.” When a company says “we’re all a family” it really means “it’s time for you to sacrifice for your family…which is us.” I’m cutting your 401k and raising your insurance premiums to the moon, but remember, we’re family, it’s all part of the sacrifice.”
If the 401k’s are frozen, that usually says little about the economy and everything about how the company is losing ground in a competitive market…..due to bad top management.
Notice how the company keeps its tasting room people at 38 hours instead of full time. That’s about right, that’s standard practice. Speaking about that it was appalling how little he knew about Murphy Goode. I don’t know if he was putting us on or what, but he should have known every product backward and forward. This from Mr. sales and marketing side!
brandy girl says
The family value mantra really irked me. How hypocritical of them. In the wine industry, the Kendall Jackson family and it’s executives are known for their alleged shenanigans, philandering, dysfunction and horrendous treatment of very talented employees, at all levels. Really Mr. Tigner, it took this show and this show only to have an “aha moment” and finally come to the conclusion that you learned “good lessons” about how to improve the company? What happened to the last 20 years? As far as paying homage to the legacy of founder Jess Jackson – oy vey – Jesse Jackson is rolling in his grave!
Sue says
I have no contacts with the wine business nor this CEO. After watching this piece, both my husband (who is in management) and I (a small business owner) said “This CEO still doesn’t get it.” Clearly, Kendall Jackson’s leaders place unreasonable production demands on employees. They miss the point of valuing and rewarding employees … which would lead to more profit and loyalty to KJ. What was the hourly pay increase from 38-39 hours as a “part-time” worker to a 40-hour “full-time” worker? As I recall, it was .25 – .50 per hour. I wonder how liveable the wages are at KJ? The changes and gifts presented by the CEO at the end of the show came across as simply posturing for the cameras. Much of it was too little, too late. I hope KJ makes some long-term improvements for employees. I do not blame Samantha for “taking the $$ and running”. When someone has been stuck in an abusive situation and gets an opportunity to leave it, good for them!
Jonathan B says
I love this show and have been a fan the last two seasons – I thought this episode was great too. Rick seemed really genuine and I think the episode painted a good picture of winemaking and some of the tough jobs we don’t ever get to see. Sorry to hear Savannah left but nice to hear about Markos and Laura doing well. And I think most companies during the recession cut their 401(k) matches – mine did up but the match came back last year too so I don’t get why people are bitching about it – welcome to a tough economy. Love KJ and having some tonight with dinner – a real family owned winemaker is a rare thing!
Wine Guy says
We know Rick too well to believe his lame attempt at sincerity. The man is an ego maniac, unscrupulous in his professional and personal life. His conduct on business trips makes us feel sorry for his sweet wife and all she has yet to discover about him. Rick’s success is a direct result of his sucking-up to Jess, poorly regurgitating the original ideas of previous true leaders (Haarstad) and, like a spiteful child, putting others down to make himself look better. I hope America saw through Rick’s act and got a glimpse of the filthy hollowness inside this man. RIP Jess – we hope your children step-up and take control of their company before this man destroys all you’ve built.
Pat Dougherty says
I think the CEO is totally out of touch with the company. I think the truck driver was doing a great job. Yes his goal is to deliver all the wine in hard traffic. So what if he swears to himself in the truck no one else hears him. The ceo has never done that job. And as it appears he does not know any of the jobs Oh yes – .Working 38 hours is not a part time job. It appears he spent all his time trying to be Jess Jacksons best friend. He is not worthy of being a CEO.
Ray says
Did Savannah really leave the company? Something must’ve happened behind the scenes. Very deceptive.
Brian says
I wasn’t impressed with this company at all. I appreciate the fact that they are trying, but 401k and health care benefits?? Come on, Jess Jackson sounds like he has some explaining to do, himself.
Dennis says
Savannah left the ‘tasting room’, not necessarily the company Kendall-Jackson.
I think Laura is cute.
I like this episode, got me teary eyed at the end.
mark lane says
Hey Rick, maybe you should hire some Spanish speaking managers and pay your employees more than minimium wage with no benefits. Did you need a show to find this out. Great Job Mr. Macgoo.
Robert says
That hot little blondie in the vineyards had twice the skills of that undercover president that rose to the top rubbing elbows and whatever else to get his job! 38 hour part time employees? Nice way to dodge any benefits to the real employees of the company! Did away with 401k last year, but able to commute in that cute $500,000 helicopter! Way to go Kendall Jackson, really showed some class giving money to those 3 employees for the sake of dignity for the television! Hey what about the other 1000 employees most uninsured?
Tony S says
Rick is one of so many management that is totally out of touch with what really goes on in his company and what really makes it run. My comment today is going to be with how Rick reacted to Rene the delivery driver. He was surprised to see Rene’s attitude but he only saw what he wanted to see. Yes Rene had a bad attitude and a dirty mouth (which by the way is just the way it is, he’s a truck driver). Rene may have a bad attitude but it has to come from somewhere. Rick still didn’t see Rene’s points. It is a totally different thing when you’re a truck driver, driving 200 plus miles a day, taking crap from customers and dealing with people at the end of the day who like Rick don’t get what you’re going through. I’m not a big fan of this show, it’s scripted and he actually thinks he’s making such a difference is BS. He finds 3 or 4 people in his company who he can pay off their school loan and give full time jobs to. He has more than one of those people, he has hundreds to thousands of people. Plus he didn’t come close to addressing any of the needs of those poor bastards who he couldn’t communicate with in the fields who were probably getting crap wages for the hard work they do. I think the show is phony.
Helene says
That’s what I want to know…did savannah leave the company..I don’t get it!!
Chris Scotti says
I’ve never witnessed a bigger piece of dirt than this CEO. Obviously srcewing his employees. Than thinks that offering “full time status” to only 1 someone who, for years, has been working 6 days a week, 38-40 hrs so she can qualify for benefits makes him worthy of Godlike praise. What a pompus, exploitive, A-hole!
Imagine berating a worker (similarly screwed) for not being a team player because the driver puts “his customers'” needs (really KJ’s customers’ needs) -i.e. 30 deliveries per day over a 70 mile route ahead of the bullshit definition of service defined by this jerk and his suits. I’d bet dollar to doughnuts that the restuarants expecting those deliveries would prefer this fellow’s salty language and actual deliveries, to the niceties and BS excuses this jerk would offer instead. And since when do you put you and your colleagues desires above your (YES, Your) customers.
Unbelievable – never again will I buy Kendall Jackson. Hopefully the hard worker there will find employment at better wineries.
Diane says
Rick reminds me of my former boss and American Idol, Michael Gadway, whose living motto is “It’s all about the people. Without the people, the company will not be successful.”
Rick, you did good!!!
Pat says
The closing notes mentioned Savannah made a life change & left the wine tasting room; is she still employed with Kendall-Jackson?
Brennie says
Really enjoyed the episode. I think I’ll try some Kendall-Jackson. I am just curious why the EE in the tasting room left the company! That was like a kick in head to Rick! She’s got some ‘splaining to do!
Sue says
Did Samantha from the wine tasting store accept the money and leave the company? Anyone Know? If she did, way to grift, lady!!
Jennifer says
Shocked to hear Savannah left the company after receiving such gifts/opportunities
Deanna says
So glad I drink Kendall Jackson wine…my family & I will continue after seeing what the company is doing for their employees…very touching! Rick you have some really great employees and you are a man who listened and stepped up to the plate…Bless you and I wish you much more success!
carla ccok says
Susie, Are you a friend of Rick’s? I know what I spend on this wine and sorry wasn’t impressed with their gestures.
Cathy says
Did the girl that was homeless end up leaving the company after all he gave her??
Susie says
Amazing display by Rick at his ego being in check and listening to his employees. And being a leader in an amazing company…