Undercover Boss 1/29/2012 Recap: Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates

Undercover Boss heads to Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates tonight, where Rick Tigner, company President, will go undercover to see exactly what his business looks like from the inside. The show starts out with Rick Tigner talking about his business and how it was started in 1982. They make over 5 million cases of wine a year. Rick has worked his way up the ladder and comes from a modest background. Jess Jackson, the founder of the company, was like a father to him. He has a wife that he has been with for 24 years and they have three kids. She has Parkinson’s disease and they talk of how they deal with it. He says he wants to go undercover to see how the company really operates.

He starts out in the vineyards and does crop estimations. He gets a cols shoulder from the other employees because they speak spanish. When he tries to count clusters on the vines, he misses some and actually breaks a few. He is really slow and is having a hard time keeping up the pace. He has more trouble speaking in spanish and can’t communicate with the others. He sees a possible problem with communication and has some ideas. Now they do some transplants. Rick gets a feel for what it takes to work in a wine field.

Next, he heads out on the road to see what the delivery end of the business is like. Rick wants a friendly and outgoing delivery service. He heads out on the road and notices that this guy is not really happy with his job. The driver teaches him how to get cases up a flight of stairs. This guy is really off the wall and he treats the customers badly. He has a big potty mouth also. The driver doesn’t like anyone in the office and thinks they are lazy. They take a lunch break and the driver tells him that customer service is having the truck empty and getting to go home. Rick didn’t like his attitude and calls the office about how this guy deals with the customers. He wants to fire him on the spot but that would blow his cover so he waits.

The next day, Rick heads to the bottling plant and learns how to keep the production running. He has trouble with this and is not doing well. This is turning bad really fast. Now he is moved to the packing station. He is doing a little better but he realizes this is harder than it looks. At least the employee here is a lot nicer and has a better attitude. Now he goes to the labeling station and he is embarrassed about his performance so far. He talks personally with his supervisor, Marcos, and he is really learning a lot about how the company operates. rick realizes that the veterans of the company are really worried about how the company will succeed in the future.

At the end of the day, Rick calls home to check on his wife and family. Then next day, he goes to a wine tasting. Now he will actually interact with customers and gets the run down on specials and stuff. He is doing better working with the customers than he did with the production. He realizes he has not kept up with selling as much as he thought. He liked the interaction that the tasting room employees had with the customers. He talks with an employee and gets a few complaints about benefits and he realizes this needs to be changed. Now he wants to see how he can help the employees to make their lives better.

Now it is time for Rick to announce who he really is. The first issue he deals with is the delivery driver and his attitude. He tells him he is immature and he has bad language. They talk about his attitude and he still says he is team Rene and not part of team Kendall-Jackson. he suspends him for 30 days and he will have to work in the office for that time. Now he confronts the other employees he worked with and gets an evaluation on his work performance.

He sends one employee on a training program and it includes a language program so employees can communicate better. He gives Laura, the vineyard supervisor money to pay off her student loans. Now we see Samantha and he donates $10,000 dollars to a homeless shelter in her name. He makes her a full time employee so she will get a big raise and medical benefits. He says the company will restore the 401K program because of what she showed him. Marcos is the bottling manager and Rick tells him he is getting $5,000 to buy new DJ equipment and is contributing $5,000 more to help pay his gas bill. He is the first recipient of an award for employee loyalty and will receive another $10,000. He is also getting another $10,000 for a family vacation.

Rick says he found out that he needs to keep Jess Jackson’s vision of the business being a family affair as they go into the future.

Photo courtesy of: CBS