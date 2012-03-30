“Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta” Takes on Wicked Mother, Harlene Mitchell, from Toledo, Ohio

Tonight on “Say Yes to the Dress” Lori and her crew have their hands full with a mother from Toledo, Ohio who seems dead set on finding her won dress rather than being there for her daughter’s moment! Can Monte and Lori manage to salvage a broken-hearted bride-to-be after mother sucks the life out of her appointment?

The episode starts with Lori telling the staff about how sometimes appointments are ruined by those who seek to steal the limelight from the bride; Monte makes sure everyone knows he always shares the spotlight (umm…well…okay). Anyway, which this in mind both Flo and Lauren meet their respective brides.

Lauren meets with Chassidy Rice from Toledo, Ohio who is married to Lamar Rice, a basketball player, and they are planning a formal wedding to follow the civil ceremony they already had. She has brought with her the bridesmaids as well as her mother and her friends. Mom is engaged as well so this might turn in to a dress showdown. Harlene Mitchell, the mother, states “It’s my daughter’s day, but there’s always room for two!” Seriously this mother did not just say that on national television? Chassidy’s budget is $3,000 and she is looking for something that is classic and vintage while her mother is looking for bling!

While Chassidy and Lauren look for her dress style, mom has other plans and starts looking for dresses for her won wedding completely ignoring the fact this appointment is for her daughter. When she is caught gathering dresses from the rack, she states they are for Chassidy. Yeah…okay. While mom is trying to commandeer the spotlight, Chassidy tries on a vintage lace fit and flair she loves. Harlene tells her daughter it makes her look like a virgin. OMG! Why is this woman not thrown out of the building for rudeness?

Chassidy goes back to the dressing room to try on her mother’s pick (which was really for herself) and when Chassidy hits the runway, her mother states “I want to see it on me!” While Chassidy is back in the dressing room trying on a third fit and flair with an embellished bodice and skirt pickups, her mother goes in to another dressing room and puts on the dress Chassidy just took off and while Chassidy is standing waiting for her mother to return to view the dress she has on, she comes waltzing around the corner in the wedding dress of her own. All of the excitement is instantly sucked out of the room! Unbelievable! Back in the dressing room, Harlene apologizes but Chassidy is beyond hurt. Monte and Lori struggle with how to salvage the appointment and decide to get the bride back into the original lace number she loved with a veil. She is sent back out to the runway all smiles and looking like the princess she is where she says “Yes” to the dress!

Flo has different issues with her bride, Maggie Myra, who is marrying David Gaylord. Her budget is $2,000 but although she wants a “Southern-style” dress, she really has no clue what that is! She tries on several dresses including an organza A-line with tiers and a sweetheart neckline which she shoots down right away. After a dozen others, she has yet to emerge from the dressing room and her entourage is getting restless. Monte rides in to rescue the bride from despair feeling he knows exactly what “Southern-style” she will love. Finally, there is a dress which gets Maggie out on to the runway but she is overcome with stress and tells her mother she wants to leave without a dress to return on another day when she is more confident in what she is looking for.

Melissa McKim, who is a 45-year-old virgin, discovers there are some issues at her fitting with the A-line dress she choose from stock…it is not poufy enough. After a crinoline is added, she is pleased as is her husband when she walks down the aisle. She had saved herself for the wedding of her dreams to the man she waited her whole life to marry. It was beautiful!

Image courtesy of TLC