Dr. Oz Show Today 4/19/2012: Qnexa Diet Drug And Health Issues

Dr. Oz opens his show today saying a new diet pill actually changes the way food tastes to you and curbs your cravings to make you lose weight. This pill is on track to be approved by the FDA early this summer. We see a patient that has lost over 60 pounds on this pill and Dr. Craig Primack is on the show to explain how it works. Qnexa is a combo of Topiramate and Phentermine. Both of these drugs are already used to control weight and Craig says that by combining the two together has show improved results with fewer side effects.

Oz seem skeptical that a pill can work so well and he asks Dr. Primack who should get this pill. He says people who are obese and are looking at the early stages of diabetes are good candidates but this is not for people who just need to lose a few pounds. Chris Powell, a celebrity trainer, says you can lose up to 1% of your body weight per week if you exercise right and eat the right way. simple things like eating your proteins first and getting more protein at breakfast will help the weight to naturally fall off. Craig says some people do gain weight when they stop taking the pill. Oz says you should do your research and make an educated decision about starting to use this diet pill.

Now we get pills that may be causing us to gain weight. First, high blood pressure medications can cause weight gain because they cause us to retain water and lower our metabolism. Next, diabetes drugs can cause your fat cells to store sugar and make you gain weight. Metformin is an alternative to other diabetes meds. Third, allergy meds like anti histamines can cause you to be drowsy and gain weight. Oz says you can substitute nasal decongestants and it may help. Finally, anti depressant meds can cause you to have a bigger appetite and gain weight. Oz says if you feel your meds are making you gain weight, you should talk to your doctor about it before changing them. Never stop taking meds just because you think they are the reason for your weight gain.

Tabatha Coffey is on the show now and she is talking about the dangers to your health from going to the salon. She says that over 75% of salons don’t follow state sterilization procedures and thousands of people get infections every year from their salons. First, UV light nail dryers can pose a cancer risk. You should always turn off the uv function and just use the regular dryer. Next, foot baths can be a cesspool of bacteria. The latest way to fight this is disposable foot baths that are used once and thrown away. Third, you can get ringworm from a hair cut. If the utensils are not disinfected properly, you can get ringworm. You should always look at the disinfectant and make sure it is dark blue. Finally, some salons don’t change the bikini wax like they should. Tabatha says to make sure the salon is not re using wax. Doing this can cause STD’s to be transferred. You can actually ask for new wax and yo should.

Kimberly Snyder is on the show to give us healthy tips to make us great. First, she gives us a Glowing Green Smoothie that will make your skin glow in a week. Mix up romaine lettuce, spinach, apple, banana and a little lemon juice and mix it up in a blender. Next, we get a Chia Seed Shake to make your hair more shiny and manageable. Just mix almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, and stevia together.Let this stand for about 15 minutes and it will become like a gel. Finally, to fight off wrinkles, you can make a detox tea. Mix ginger, juice of half a lemon, cayenne pepper, and stevia for a great tasting spicy tea. As a bonus, we get Iced Rooibos Tea to make our nails stronger. Just mix rooibos tea and drink it daily.

Robert Verdi and Dr. Hillary Brenner give us shoes that look great and are also good for your feet. First, Aerosoles Bec 2 Differ are a great flat shoe that looks great and is very comfortable. Next, Kelly & Katie “Chandra” Heel will give you a little lift and still not be too high. Heels over 2 inches can cause foot and back problems. Third, B.O.C “Adie” Flip Flop is stiff so you get support and will not rub blisters on your feet.

