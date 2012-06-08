There Is NO Hope of “Saving Hope” Surviving!

Last night, I watched “Saving Hope” on NBC which starred several relatively good television actors like Michael Shanks, who I loved in his roles Stargate roles as Dr. Daniel Jackson on “Stargate SG-1,” “Stagate Atlantis,” and “Stargate Universe” as well as his short-lived role as Hawkman on Smallville with co-star of “Saving Hope,” Erica Durance who plays his fiance Dr. Alex Reid, there seems to be no hope to the survival of “Saving Hope.”
It might be that Shanks has been typecast as Dr. Daniel Jackson, but his performance as Dr. Charlie Harris last night in “Saving Hope” left a lot to be desired with a shallow characterization and a “go nowhere except to the grave of badly written scripts” performance which was so trite you could almost see every line and scene unfolding as if in slow motion! Even the way he was put in to a coma was less that theatrical and verged on the almost comical…I mean, really? He gets in a car accident where both he and Durance get up, walk away, and proceed to assist another victim involved and then he suddenly succumbs to a head injury evidenced by only a small gash on his forehead which turns in to a severe brain injury and immediately after saving the woman with the collapsed lung from suffocating, falls in to a coma? If I remember right, it was his fiance, Dr. Alex Reid, who was sitting backwards looking at him as the car was hit, without any kind of restraint, yet she is fine and did not getkilled or, at the very least, suffer the head trauma he supposedly did?
In addition to the poorly written scripts which someone in a beginning playwright class could have come up with, the characters of this usually more in depth trio is, well quite frankly, demeaning! Erica Durance, who played the role of Lois Lane in Smallville brought a funny, edgy twist to the normally “mousey” journalist and became one of the sustaining characters in the much beloved television version of Superman. She allowed Lois’ personification of journalism to grow and step outside the box as the writer took Smallville on many a supernatural journey, but last night on “Saving Hope,” she was relegated to a (more or less) one dimension physician who hardly fits the role as the “go to surgeon” in charge. Props must be given to her, however, when she finally gets some teeth in to the role toward the end of the pilot when she talks to Charlie as he lies on the bed comatose about the fact he is her “go to guy.”
Finally, Daniel Gillies who plays Elijah on the Vampire Diaries plays the role of newcomer surgeon Joel Goran who must step in and take over all of Dr. Charlie Harris’ cases following the accident including one where an Iraqi veteran wants to have his arm completely amputated due to survivor’s guilt when, in actuality, there is hope of saving it with a modified surgery and chemotherapy. Although there are times in the pilot where it seems this character will bust out in to the normally controlling figure audiences see on the Vampire Diaries, they are left with a sniveling shell of a man as he faces Durance which might be a case to make her appear either the stronger character or or simply the one in charge. Whatever the reason, the chemistry is horrendous!
In the words of the good doctor at the beginning of the pilot, “…there is only hope,” the audience (including myself) was left with only a small glimmer of it at the end of this premiere episode. It kind of fell in line with the feelings of the team attending to Harris at Zion Hope Hospital – only by the grace of the heavens (and far better scripting) will this medical drama not remain comatose!
Keith says
It’s very funny reading this in retrospect. The author had an inflated ego and labored under the delusion her OPINIONS were FACTS and not just her subjective observations about this TV series which managed to make it 5 Seasons from 2012 to 2017. Sometimes those inflated egos get the well deserved kick in the butt they as in this case..
Paul Sarrach says
After 8 shows do you feel the same? I have a great sense for what actors and shows will be make it. I feel Saving Grace is one of them. Not exactly sure how long they can continue with this concept and think it would be better for the show it it went day by day instead of after 8 shows 3 months has already passed. I find the show very interesting, touching and a very clever idea. So I will go all in and say it will be picked up again for another season. What say you?
Tammie Edenshaw says
@Sarah…I never said that Daniel Gillies is a bad actor; in fact, I love him in the “Vampire Diaries.” I stated that this drama is poorly scripted with bad writing for each of the characters and his character (as the others) seems shallow when it could really be deep especially since the show deals with medical issues which have a tendency to be very emotionally charged and being related to. Second, unless there is significant change in the way the show is presented, I have to stand by the opinion that this show is not worth keeping on air. Sorry!
sarah says
DELETE Saving Hope was bad and Daniel G. is not a good actor.
Gord says
While I gree with most of what you said and I myself found the pilot lacking there is a few things I need to correct you on.
1. “funny, edgy twist to the normally “mousey” journalist ”
– Are you talking about Lois Lane? I guess you’ve only seen Lois and Clark because the character is anything but “mousey”,
2. “head injury evidenced by only a small gash on his forehead which turns in to a severe brain injury and immediately after saving the woman with the collapsed lung from suffocating, falls in to a coma? ”
– This actually happens quiet a bit. There have been a bunch of cases in the news of this type of injury so it’s not really a stretch. Ask Liam Neeson.
3. “sniveling shell of a man as he faces Durance which might be a case to make her appear either the stronger character or or simply the one in charge. Whatever the reason, the chemistry is horrendous!”
– I actually thought his character was great. In the scene you describe is obvious to anyone watching that he leaves because he just doesn’t want to pick a fight and that he doesn’t want to upset her more than she already is at that point. The fact that she has such a low opinion of him after they’re history obvious stung him which you see in his scenes after that arguement.
I too have my doubts if this show will last but if you are going to pick it apart do it for the right please.