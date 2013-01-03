There’s Nothing Like Being “Mobbed!” The “Do You” or “Don’t You” Ultimatum

Last night, “Mobbed” returned with two new episodes, one of which was a woman who revealed the fact she was falling in love with one of her coworkers, a fellow teacher. Tonight, if you cry at weddings, I hope you had the tissues ready because it was a tear jerker.

If you missed the episode last night called “Hot For Teacher” Allison, a Long Island health teacher asked Howie Mandel and his staff to help her reveal her secret crush on fellow health teacher, Cary Epstein. She felt they shared enough chemistry a romantic relationship could develop from their close friendship. With the assistance of Napoleon and Tabitha D’Umo (So You Think You Can Dance choreographers), it was decided to surprise Cary with a faux “Good Samaritan Award” where he would have to tell an audience of flash mob dancers he had not actually received honors from President Obama. The song was “Hooked On A Feeling” which he really got into even though he was confused. He kept saying “WOW!” right up until the point he realized Allison was asking him to accompany him on a romantic getaway following “I’ve Been Waiting.” His answer was simply “just friends.” She was crushed but found humor in the flash mob singing “Cold As Ice.”

This evening was a little more positive as what looked like a possible crash and burn in the wedding department actually wound up being an impromptu nuptials. Cheryl, a 50-year-old from Santa Ynez, California contacted the show for help in giving her boyfriend of almost five years, Terry, an ultimatum…either marry me tonight or I am walking! In a rouse related to being on a cooking show, the couple arrive at Hollywood to meet a fake producer who tells them that couples cooking relies on love and connection. Terry, confused by the first flash mob which breaks into “You’re My Best Friend” plays along with Cheryl as they join in the dancing.

When they travel from a French setting to a fifties diner setting, Cheryl suddenly joins the flash mob after yelling “STOP!” Terry is even more confused as she tells him he is her best friend and this is for him. She excuses herself and he is escorted to the wedding venue as the mob dances to “I Think I Wanna Marry You” where he finally starts to understand the setup, but does he become the runaway groom? Not a chance! Cheryl makes a quick transition to the wedding dress and the officiant delivers the vows first to Cheryl who answers “I do” followed by a pause as Terry contemplates his answer which is an absolute “I do!”

Image courtesy of FOX