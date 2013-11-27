Proton Pump Inhibitor Dangers, Herbal Supplement Scam On Dr. Oz Show

The Doctor Oz show gave details about the dangers of taking Proton Pump Inhibitors(PPI) like Prilosec, Nexium, and Prevacid too long and Oz told us about Supplement Companies Scamming us with filler products. Oz says PPI’s actually stop the production of acid in the stomach. This will stop the acid from going up into your esophagus where heart burn is caused. Oz says many people are taking these drugs and they may not need them.

Health Problems With PPI’s

Since these pills stop acid production, they can actually increase your risk for certain diseases. You may have a higher chance of getting Pneumonia because stomach acid kills bacteria. Taking these pills means more bacteria could get to your lungs and cause Pneumonia. Lower acid amounts in your stomach means you may not be absorbing the calcium and magnesium you need. This could lead to weakened bones that are more prone to fractures.

Oz says the Esophageal Cancer rates are rising in the US. This cancer is caused by acid in our stomachs getting into our throat and eating away the protective lining. Oz had a detailed show about this last year and you can read our full recap about the dangers of Esophageal Cancer. Oz added that when you try to get off the PPI pills, you may experience an overproduction of acid because your body is trying to make up what it thinks it has lost. This is called Rebound Acid.

As always, Oz says PPI’s have their place in medicine for some people as do H-2 Blockers like Pepcid and Zantac. Antacids are the safest way to get rid of stomach acid, followed by H-2 Blockers, and then PPI’s. None of these products should be taken regularly. Oz recommend we only take PPI’s for less than 2 weeks at a time and no more than 3 times a year. If you suffer from constant heartburn, you should try to avoid the foods that trigger it. Oz also says that Manuka Honey is a great natural way to deal with heartburn and he says you just need a spoonful. As always, Oz says moderation is a key here.

Herbal Supplement Filler Scam

Dr. Oz recommends a lot of herbal supplements for many different reasons. A new study has him shocked that many of these supplements are laced with fillers, unknown contaminates, and even totally different herbs than they are advertising. The study tested 44 products from 12 different manufacturers.

Supplement Scams

One manufacturer was marketing Ginkgo Biloba that had none of that herb in it and was only made of Black Walnut. Oz says this could be dangerous for a person with an allergy to nuts. the study also showed that St. John’s Wort was being replaced with Alexandria Senna. The replacement is actually an Egyptian Laxative. Instead of getting a better mood from the Wort, you are just going to the bathroom more often. The final swap was finding FeverFew in Echinacia Supplements that are supposed to prevent colds. Oz says this is dangerous because FeverFew can have an adverse reaction to people who are taking blood thinners.

Getting Real Supplements

Oz says the FDA does not regulate dietary supplements and allows the manufacturers to be totally responsible for what is in their products. So what can you do to make sure you are getting what you pay for? Todd Cooperman from Consumer Labs says to buy products that have been tested by them or one of the other research labs like NSF and USP. Many companies have their products tested so they can use the Seal of Approval by these testing labs to ensure the public that the quality is good. Oz says never go the cheap route by buying Herbal Supplements from fly by night manufacturers and we should stick to the bigger brands that have their products tested by outside research firms.

