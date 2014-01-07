Dr. Oz 2 Week Rapid Diet Plan In Easy Printable Form

The Dr. Oz Show started the year off with a bang as we got a new 2 week diet plan that will allow you to lose up to 14 pounds in less than two weeks. The plan is not a fad diet but a way to make a lifestyle change for sustained weight loss that will stay gone forever. Many people wanted to be able to printout the plan in an easy to read form so we ate CMR assembled all the details and the whole plan is below. Just print out this page and you are all set to get going on the ultimate 2 week rapid weight loss diet.

Dr. Oz Complete 2 Week Rapid Weight Loss Plan

You can download and print the PDF version of the diet by clicking here. This is the complete list with the recipe for the detox veggie broth and the breakfast smoothie. the list includes all the Low glycemic veggies in one easy to read list so you can take it to the grocery store with you. It also gives the amounts of each food you can have for the two week period and a shopping list detailing the amounts of baking soda and other items you will need for the detox bath and other things.

Remember, Oz never gave us specific recipes and told us to experiment with the veggies and come up with foods that taste good to us. Everyone has different taste buds so you will need to buy extra veggies for those mistakes that are bound to happen when you are experimenting with new ways to cook them. Please leave a comment and let us know how you are going to use the unlimited veggies and what ways you are going to keep your taste buds happy.

List and photo courtesy of Dr. Oz