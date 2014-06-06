Dr. Oz Show Recap: Safflower Oil, Tea, & Supplement Melts Belly Fat

The Dr. Oz Show Today, 6/6/2014, ended the week talking about a flower that can melt away belly fat, boost your energy, and lower inflammation in your body. Safflower has been around for centuries as is mainly used to make oil that can be used for cooking and in cosmetics. Oz says you need to look for the Polyunsaturated version of this oil for the best health benefits. Safflower is also made into dietary supplements that have been proven to reduce belly fat and herbalists grind it into a tea.

Safflower Tea Benefits and Side Effects

Oz says that the side effects from this tea are minimal. Pregnant women should avoid this tea and those that have blood clotting issues. The benefits of this tea are numerous:

1. This tea has been proven to help lower inflammation in the body and helps keep your arteries flexible and lower bad cholesterol.

2. It can be used topically to treat bruises, rashes, or other skin conditions.

3. The calming effects of this tea can help with anxiety and help relax you.

Safflower Oil Benefits

Safflower Oil, in polyunsaturated form, will give you more energy throughout the day without the jitters that come with things like caffeine. Oz says to add it to breakfast by drizzling it over eggs and recommends you get 7 to 10 grams of polyunsaturated fats per serving. Add it to your salad at lunch instead of your normal oil. Studies have shown that using this oil will lower belly fat by over 6% and increase adiponectin levels by over 20%. Adiponectin is a key hormone that regulates belly fat.

Safflower Supplements

As with most natural products, Safflower also comes in supplement form. Oz gives just one guideline and says to make sure the supplement contains about 6 grams of Linoleic Acid for the best results. As always, he says to look for pure supplements with as little fillers as possible. Oz says supplements are a great way for some people to get the proper dosage of anything. He cautions that the natural product is always the best so use supplements only if you cannot get your dosage from the source.

