Dr. Oz Show Today, January 4, Brings Out New Day Off Diet

The Doctor Oz Show, January 4, 2016, starts out the New year with a brand new diet called the Day Off Diet and it looks like this will be a continuation of the last 2 years. All we have now is the shopping list for the Day Off Diet and it looks almost like an exact copy of the shopping list we have gotten the last 2 years. You get unlimited veggies, a few select proteins, and even some snacks and desserts. One must wonder if Oz is really just tweaking his diet formula or is he really trying to stick with proven ways to lose weight and not pander to quick fixes that got him hauled before Congress.
You can find our analysis of the Day-Off Diet here.
Last year, we saw the Total 10 Diet Plan and Oz offered updates and proof of results throughout the year. This was a modified version of the 2014 plan called the 2 Week Rapid Weight Loss Diet. The only real difference in these 2 plans was that the 2014 plan was supposed to last only 2 weeks. Most doctors agree that long term diets that initiate a lifestyle change are the best way to lose weight and keep it off.
In 2015, Oz expanded the rapid diet into the Total 10 Plan and spent over a month adding quick and easy to make meal suggestions. The multiple choices helped people stay out of the bland and boring trap that many diets throw a person into. The results were very good according to the show. so what will be different this year? Surely Oz will give his fans more than just adding a cheat day to his same diet plan he pitched last year. What else could he add? More meal choices? More science?
For all the latest details on the Day Off Diet plan from the Dr. Oz Show Today, please check back here on CMR for our full recap of all the latest news Dr. Oz is talking about.
Photo courtesy of: Dr. Oz
Comments
