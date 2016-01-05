Dr. Oz Investigates Why Bread Has Become Harmful To Our Bodies

The Dr. Oz Show, January 5, 2016, is looking at a staple food most people eat daily and exposing the dangers it can have to our bodies. Bread is a common element in most diets. The problem with today’s breads are that a lot of them contain preservatives and some can even spike blood sugar more than a eating a candy bar. Most grains are now genetically modified and some say that poses another potential health problem. Any way you slice it, today’s bread products are nothing like the breads our grandparents ate daily as a stable part of their diet.

Oz has done shows in the past focusing on what is called Frankenwheat. Dr. William Davis was on the show way back in 2013 to warn about the dangers of today’s whole grains and what they do to the body. Oz had an on air experiment that Davis says proves his point about today’s grain products. In this experiment, subjects ate one slice of bread, whole wheat bread, and a candy bar and their blood sugar levels were tested before and after each one. The majority of the test subject actually had higher spikes in blood sugar levels from bread than from the candy bar.

Oz still allow whole grains in his latest Day Off Diet so does he not believe that grain and bread are bad for us? Oz promises to show his viewers how to differentiate bread so a person can have their whole grains as a healthy part of a daily diet without the side effects of blood sugar spikes. Another segment in today’s show will focus on how to stay away from alcohol for 30 days and the health benefits it will provide.

Please check back here on CMR as we bring you all the latest news Dr. Oz is talking about daily.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz