The Doctors: Haylie Duff’s Healthy Chicken Strips

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, famous celebrity actress and food blogger, Haylie Duff appears on the show in order to promote different varieties of healthy foods. Haylie Duff brings out a series of different healthy foods that are family friendly. She recently started her own show called, “Haylie’s America” on the Cooking Channel, where she travels across America, trying different foods with friends and family along the way.

Brought with her on the set is Haylie Duff’s Healthy Chicken Strips and her home-made Honey Mustard. These chicken strips are made with almond flour and shredded coconut, are great as a healthy alternative, as they have absolutely no butter, oils, or any other unhealthy additions into it. Her honey mustard concoction is primarily made of greek yoghurt and other spices and ingredients to make a healthy dipping sauce to pair with the tasty chicken strips.

Ingredients

Chicken breasts, cut in to strips or cubed for nuggets

1 cup almonds, unsalted

3/4 tbsp kosher salt

3/4 tbsp ground white pepper

3/4 tbsp garlic powder

3/4 tbsp mustard powder

3/4 tbsp chili powder

1/4 tbsp cayenne

2 egg, broken and slightly beaten

2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut

Instructions

Mix together all spices and almonds in a food processor, and pulverize until all the almonds have been crushed into a fine grained flour. Do not over do it, or the almonds will resemble butter, instead of flour.

For the next step, dredge the strips, with a three bowl setup: one bowl with two beaten eggs, one bowl with the grinder almond flour, and one bowl with the shredded coconut.

First dip the strips in the beaten eggs, then the almond flour, and then once again back into the eggs, and then finally into the shredded coconut.

Once done dredging, lay the chicken strips down on a greased non-stick cookie sheet, and bake for 20 minutes. After that, flip the strips over and bake for another 15 minutes, or until all pink is gone from the inside of the chicken strips.

Light Honey Mustard

Ingredients

3 tbsp Greek Yogurt

1 1/2 tbsp Mayo

2 tbsp Dijon Mustard

1 1/2 tbsp Honey

1 tbsp Lemon juice

Pinch of sea salt

Pinch of white ground pepper

Instructions

For the honey mustard, in a small bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix continuously until it is fully meshed and then chill in the refrigerator until ready to eat.