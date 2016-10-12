The Doctors: Procedure to Reverse Menopause?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors debate on recent studies and findings made by doctors in Greece, where they have discovered a way to “revive” the female reproductive system from menopause, which they are calling “ovarian rejuvenation”.

According to the guest doctor and fertility specialist, Dr. E. Scott Sills, M.D, Ph. D., the whole procedure is based on “platelet rich plasma” (PRP), and Dr. Sills explains that, whenever a human being gets hurt, like a scratch on the skin, the straw-colored fluid that appears is made up of white blood cells, platelets, and growth factors. Growth factors are essential to this new process, as this substance can be used to promote growth of cells in different parts of the body. These same growth factors have also been used for burn victims, bone grafts, and even cardiovascular surgeries. This same substance is what is vital to this “ovarian rejuvenation” process, where it is applied to the ovaries, and essentially helps to revitalize the ovarian cells after the onset of menopause.

Though this process brings hope that women can reverse the effects of menopause and be able to remain fertile, the eggs that are produced in the revitalized ovaries after the procedure are still dependent on the age and physicality of the women themselves. In order for the platelet rich plasma to come in contact with the ovaries, two methods have become apparent: the platelet rich plasma will need to be injected into the ovaries, either through laparoscopy, or through a trans-vaginal ultra-sound injection.

Despite these hopeful findings, the process is still in the early development stages, and is highly dependent on the state of the ovaries of the women themselves, as the ovary rejuvenation can only “kick-start” the reproductive system again, not “de-age” the state of the ovaries themselves. In most cases, the process is best for woman within a certain age, such as women who have entered pre-mature menopause, and giving them possibility to be fertile again.