The Doctors: Exposing the Sugar Industry Coverup

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss how people’s perception of consuming fats and sugar has become construed through the years due to advertisements and other media outlets shaping their opinions. New research has come to light that the sugar industry may have paid off Harvard researchers to make the claims that sugar is “healthy” and can be used as a “weight loss” supplement. Dr. Cristin Kearns D. D. S, joins the doctors by phone in order to discuss her latest findings and how peoples’ perception of sugar has been controlled.

Dr. Kearns, being trained as a dentist, explains that at a conference where other dentists are trained and informed on diabetes and how to help their patients, where there was no mention of controlling or limiting sugar consumption. Dr. Kearns took this as an opportunity to look further into the topic, and she discovered long lists of correspondence between representatives of the sugar industry talking with the Harvard researchers, much of which included the money that was paid to the researchers, the standards and goals of the research were being set by the sugar industry, and controlling which articles the researchers would discuss and critique in order to make sugar look beneficial.

Dr. Kearns has a book on the whole topic called, “ Sugar Expose”, that goes into larger detail on the the discussion on how the sugar industry has infiltrated the key researchers, and controlling what information is being broadcasted to the world. The doctors make note that on the show, it took years for people to understand that there are healthy fats that can be involved in any persons diet. Though sugar is not necessarily “evil”, too much sugar can be toxic to the human body.