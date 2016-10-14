The Doctors: Soda Companies “Interest” in Public Health Exposed?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss their discovery of large soda companies having a significant interest in the public health industry. This research was done by Boston University investigators, and published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, where it outlines the details on soda companies and their true interest in public health.

The study findings have concluded that from the years 2011 to 2015, large soda companies have been making significant contributions to 96 different health organizations. The biggest shocking discovery in this study has been the list of the different organizations that received donations from large soda companies; the list includes such prominent public health organizations as the American Diabetes Association, the National Institute of Health, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Heart Association, and numerous others.

Findings like this begin to make people question whether or not the soda companies have swayed the decision in major public health issues, such as the tax on soda, to name an issue. According to the research, back in the year 2010, when the city of Philadelphia proposed a tax on soda, and in response, the large soda companies donated $10 million dollars to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in order for the city to drop the proposal.

Much of the time, this situation was created when funding for these health organizations was cut by the government, putting them in positions where they would need the donations of the large soda companies. Similarly, the tobacco industry lobbied in order to push their product and affect public health possibilities – with this study, the biggest concern is that the soda companies may be doing the same exact thing.