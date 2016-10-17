The Doctors: Surprising Danger to Your Baby!

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss their new findings that were sent in from a new mother who experienced a new emergency with her 5 month old daughter, where a loose strand of long hair attached itself around the newborn baby’s toe, and was stuck wrapped around the toe, acting as a tourniquet, cutting off the blood flow to the baby’s toe, causing it to turn purple and cause bleeding.

The concerned mother, unable to pry the strand of hair off her daughter’s toe, rushed her straight to the emergency room, where doctors saved the day, by using hair removal cream in order to remove the stray hair around the young infant’s toe. According to the doctor’s previous training, it was relatively known that long stray strands of hair can create tourniquets around nearly all appendages of small infants and young children, creating a loss of blood in the wrapped digits or limbs.

According to the same training, these loose strands of hair can even wrap around the individual digits of infants, even possibly the denial structure of a male infant. These hair tourniquets can cause extreme lack of blood flow through the wrapped appendages, and can even cause bleeding. Due to the small size of the hair and the delicacy of the baby’s frail body, surgeons are unable to grab the strand of hair with forceps and cut the hair with a pair of scissors. Due to this, the hair removal cream is the only way to solve the problem and save the baby’s tourniquet digit.

It is advised that whenever your baby is fussy, and it has already been clarified that the infant has a clean diaper, is not hungry or tired, then the best course of option is to make sure to examine the child’s body extensively, in order to ensure that no loose hair strands have created a tourniquet and restricting blood flow.