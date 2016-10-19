The Doctors: U.S. Water Contaminated?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a recent new study that came upon the discovery relating to America’s water source that millions of people are drinking. According to the study done by the Environmental Working Group, and their research has determined that nearly 218 million American’s drinking water contains high levels of the chemical “chromium-6”, and is considered toxic to the human body.

The Doctors are joined on set by environmental activist, Erin Brockovich, who has lead the search in finding the chromium-6 in America’s drinking water. The scary statistic, is that with 218 million Americans being affected by the chromium-6 contaminated drinking water, that equates to nearly two-thirds of America’s overall population.

With a graphic data map of the United States created by the Environmental Protection Agency, as the Environmental Working Group’s data is in constant fluctuation due to the varying and changing levels of chromium-6 in drinking water throughout the United States, and due to general disagreements with the EPA on final statistics. According to the data map presented by the EPA, darker blue sections have the highest concentrations of chromium-6, while light blue is average concentration, and yellow having the lowest concentration of chromium-6.

The biggest concern when it comes to being in contact with and drinking chromium-6 contaminated water, is the high possibility of health risks. The states of California passed a regulation in order to keep this in check, with a low set of 0.02 parts per billion, where if the chromium-6 levels are above that bar, health risks are a high possibility. According to the research, in Texas, where there is a high concentration of chromium-6, several communities have had a higher number of cancer cases. Chromium-6 comes from and is used as an anti-rust inhibitor, and will be illegal in Europe by January 2017.