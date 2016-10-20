The Doctors: The Danger of “Superbugs”

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a new finding of new “super bug” bacteria that have been constantly and consistently evolving ever since the advent of antibiotics. Especially with our modern interpretation of taking antibiotics, even when we do not need them, we are making ourselves at risk of not being able to take them when we truly need them the most.

Joined on set by Pfizer’s CMO, Dr. Freda Lewis Hall, the doctors (Dr. Travis Stork), she reveals that these apparent “super bug” bacteria are a highly resistant strain of bacteria that have slowly adapted to, and become immune to commonly used forms of antibiotics, due to over usage of the medicine. The scariest part due to this, is that these “super bug” bacteria, with their immunity to common forms of antibiotics, will cause untreatable infections, that can cause potentially life-threatening medical risks. The most common forms of infections that are caused by bacteria are bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, whooping cough, and tuberculosis.

Because people are either overtaking antibiotics, not taking them properly, or even using it to treat things that are not caused by bacteria, such as the cold or the flu, then the aforementioned bacteria will be able to take the opportunity to adapt and become resistant. A famous type of antibiotic-resistant bacteria is MRSA, which can infect the heart, bones, joints, lungs, and can get into the bloodstream. Viruses are different from bacteria, as antibiotics are a poor treatment when it comes to viruses. Common infections caused by viruses are the common cold, the flu, bronchitis, and most common forms of coughs.

With all this clear information in mind, it is always important to talk to your doctor about the particular treatment for your own particular case, to take all of the antibiotics if given, and to never take antibiotics prescribed to another person.