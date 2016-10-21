The Doctors: How to Spot a Liar

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss the common signs and tips on how to spot a liar from the average person. The doctors are joined by the cognitive psychologist Dr. Art Markman, Ph.D., who discusses his recent book, “Brain Briefs”, where he further discusses the inner workings of the brain, our general though processes as people, and more. Dr. Markman appears on the show in order to help debunk the myths and thoughts that we believe when it comes to noticing a liar.

Dr. Markman decides to prove his theory that he can determine when a person is lying, by playing the game of “2 Lies and a Truth” with Dr. Andrew Ordon, who prepared two lies and a truth to state to Dr. Markman, who will determine which is the truth, and which are the lies. Dr. Ordon stated three things about himself: He was married once before, he has a great-aunt who discovered radiation (Marie Curie), and that he was once a male dancer in college to make ends meet. Dr. Markman continued to ask for details on these statements, all the while studying Dr. Ordon as he spoke.

Dr.Markman determined that the only true statement was that Dr.Ordon’s great aunt is indeed Marie Curie, the discoverer of radiation. According to his expertise and studies, nearly all of the information online about telling if someone is a liar is a myth. It is a myth that a liar can not make eye contact, and if they are stuttering or sweating, as those symptoms are stress related, and not directly correlated with if someone is lying. One of the best ways to determine if someone is lying is to allow them to keep going on and on with the lie, as they will have to think of experiences that they never had, and this is where they can get caught.