The Doctors: Internal Shape Wear?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors talk about a new form of improving and shaping your backside that involves a new form of shape wear. This new method comes from the original creator of the “Brazilian Butt Lift”, who debuted this new procedure in order to have a more shapely derriere. The only surprising shock on this brand new method of shape wear is that involves no form of exercise, but having the shape wear worn from the inside. In order to complete this procedure, surgeons are threading surgical mesh together over and around the area of buttocks, and attaching to the bones of the lower back. This new procedure reportedly creates an internal shape wear butt lift.

Visiting doctor on the show, dermatologist, Dr. Sonia Batra, appears on the show to help clarify the new procedure. Apparently the the mesh strips are made of a particular material that is not even FDA approved within the United States., though this mesh is approved for usage in hernia repair and abdominal surgeries. These mesh strips are then surgically implant around the area of the buttocks, and Dr. Batra reveals that they are then screwed into the bone. Currently, this new butt lift procedure is only performed and available in the countries of Brazil and Portugal. Dr.Ordon, a plastic surgeon, does clarify on this matter, that in the field of plastic surgery, it is not uncommon or new that threads are implanted into the body and used to pull tissue.

The biggest concerns that the doctors on the show express over this new internal shape wear procedure is that the muscles in the buttocks region are numerous and are in constant use, whether you are sitting down or doing some sort of other physical motion or activity. If the suspension on one side were to become loose of undone, then one buttocks will become lop-sided. The doctors still advocate for good old fashion squats and other exercises in order to achieve a toned backside – which comes without any of the side effects of undergoing a surgery.