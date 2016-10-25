The Doctors: Diet Food Fraud?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a new discovery that some diet foods are not really diet food at all, but rather are a fraudulent cover up. Joined on set by Jeff Scott Philips, author of the new book, “Big Fat Food Fraud”. With weight loss being a huge industry earning multi-millions, the food industry plays a large role in our basic understanding on what constitutes “health food” or “weight loss food”. Despite the millions and millions of dollars that the weight loss industry is making, obesity rates are still at an all time high.

Jeff Scott Philips wrote his new book exposing the lies and deceit surrounding around our knowledge of food, with his personal experience of seven years working in both the food and weight loss industries guiding him. He started out with a health food delivery company, which eventually grew into a health food manufacturing company that provided for other food brands. Due to the involvement of investors, the main goal was not the quality of food or customer satisfaction, but rather income and overall revenue stream. These companies use a form of advertising disguised as educational facts, known as “edu-tising”, where they stretch the information about dietary needs and other things, and making it more general and over-reaching than what it really is. Theses companies would then send out all their “edu-tising” through medicine journals, dieticians, personal trainers, and other similar health related jobs and had them push their products to clients.

These companies would push their “edu-tising” through articles and fabricated research and send them directly to medical journals and other medical sources, and the media would latch on to this information without question. Similarly, they would occasionally push these same articles directly to doctors, who would again in turn bring it to media attention. Through fabrication and stretching different truths, the food industry has turned human paranoia of health and weight loss into a money-making industry that has become slowly about profit.