The Doctors: “Ugly Meter” Face Rater?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors go over a brand new app that can apparently rate a person’s face a determine how “ugly” that person is based on their facial features alone. Joined on the show today by dermatologist, Dr. Sonia Batra, who helps test the new application on both ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork, and plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon, who both test themselves through the new “ugly meter” application.

The original “Ugly Meter” application was just a fun app that gave a harsh response regardless, and was made purely for fun and entertainment. It did not give really measurements, comparisons, or any real forms of rating. The application was made simply for the amusement of people and posting the funny image on social media for friends to see.

This new version, “Ugly Meter Pro”, of the face rater application works when you take a picture of yourself on your phone, and the application begins to take measurements of different parts of your face, such as the sides of your face, average skull size, mouth size, nose size, ears, and eyes. The application then gives a detailed report and measurements that it took, analyses it and gives feedback and how your own measurements are off from the “perfect ideal” measurements, and uses theses scores in order to give a final rating.

Both doctors Stork and Ordon tested themselves through the application before the show backstage, in order to see how this application really works. As per the “Ugly Meter Pro” ratings, Dr. Travis Stork received a score of 68/100, while Dr. Andrew Ordon was in cerebration with his score of 70/100, effectively beating Dr. Stork by being graded 2 points ahead. Despite his celebration, according to the Ugly Meter pro application, both Dr. Stork and Dr. Ordon are considered “ugly” in comparison to the “golden ratio” that society considers beautiful.