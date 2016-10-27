The Doctors: Overdosing on Natural Supplements?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors comment on a new study about the possibility of overdosing on a kind of natural supplements. This situation arose when a young, 4 year old boy had taken dietary supplements to an extreme amount, and wound up in the emergency room of a hospital. As reported by the boy’s mother, the young 4 year old had traces of 12 different dietary supplements in his body. The boy was taking these 12 different supplements coming from his mother, who was given advise and recommended these supplements by a “provider”. The list of vitamins that the boy is on is quite extensive, ranging from such vitamins as calcium, vitamin D, cod liver oil, silver, and the list continues to go on.

Due to the excessive amount of vitamins and other supplements that the mother was having her child take, the 4 year old boy suffered from 3 weeks of vomiting, lack of appetite, and was losing weight quite fast. When vitamins or other supplements are fat-soluble, it is very easy for a person to overdose on it, especially considering that the young boy may have been given adult sized doses.

It was later revealed that the 4 year old boy that was taking all these different vitamins and supplements is autistic, and the doctors reveal, from personal experience, that a few health care providers are recommending different varieties of supplements and vitamins to these children, making parents spend massive amounts of money on things that are not helping their children getting better, but rather potential harming them in the long run, much like this 4 year old boy who was rushed to the emergency room. It is highly recommended and advised that anything that a parent give to their children, especially with vitamins and different supplements, they should be made specific for children, and to always be careful with any form of medical items that are prescribed or recommend to them.