The Doctors: Cornstarch and Shoes?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a a new cool home remedy, which involves using cornstarch on your shoes. On the rare occasion that a tough knot has been tied into any of your shoes’ shoelaces, and it is too hard to untie, cornstarch is an unlikely remedy to this situation. Tough and untie-able knots are always an annoying, yet tough situation to deal with. On the doctors, they discuss their unique home remedy for all to see.

On the show, ER Physician, Dr. Travis Stork helps to headline this showcasing of their recent findings of this home remedy for tough knots on your shoelaces. The process involves placing powdered home corn starch, which can be bought at nearly any grocery store, and the cornstarch must be gingerly spread on top of the tough, absurd knot that can not be undone, and the cornstarch itself acts very much as a dry lubricant, helping to untie the knot with ease.

Dr. Travis Stork also recommend that cornstarch can be further used in the home remedy capacity, by placing some powdered cornstarch into the shoe itself. Dr. Stork advocates that if your shoe is smelling quite unpleasant, you can further use the cornstarch by applying in into the shoe, alleviating any unpleasant smells that were left lingering inside of the shoe.

Both of these amazing home remedy involving corn starch involves leaving the corn starch inside the shoe, and on top of the knot overnight, in order to allow it to take full effect during the course of the night.