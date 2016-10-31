The Doctors: Can Mouthwash Kill Gonorrhea?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a possible new finding that mouthwash could possibly kill gonorrhoea infections that are present in the throat. A professor tested his new theory by having men, whom have been tested for and have detectable levels of the throat variety of the gonorrhea bacteria, by checking possible changes or fluctuations that occur with the detectable levels of the gonorrhea throat bacteria.

The professor heading this study for this new theory conducted his test by having men whom have detectable levels of throat gonorrhea present, but also by splitting them into two different groups: one group is asked to gargle with salt water, while the other group is asked to gargle with a specific mouthwash. With some findings from this study, the group gargling with salt water had some reduction, however, the group that used the specific mouthwash had even lower levels of detectable gonorrhea bacteria in their throats. The biggest reason for this is that mouthwash generally has enough levels of alcohol in their ingredients list, which helps to kill germs and other bacteria.

Though with these new fascinating findings on the throat gonorrhea bacteria strain, it is made clear by the doctors on the show, that though this new study seems to show good progress and findings that certain kinds of mouthwash have the potential to help reduce the total amount of throat gonorrhea bacteria present in a person’s throat, it is still not a cure for gonorrhea itself. It is still highly recommended for anyone who potentially has gonorrhea, whether it be of the throat variety or another, to go see their doctor or any specialist, in order to exactly determine the bacterial infection and to have it cured.