The Doctors: Childbirth on Facebook Live?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a a new internet sensation: a woman giving birth to her child, all the while streaming it on Facebook Live, for all the world to see. In most modern instances, childbirth is considered a personal family matter, with ordinarily only the family and immediate close friends in attendance if chosen so. In today’s media crazed world, Facebook Live has become a hit new future – and today’s most popular live streaming video has been a woman going through childbirth live through Facebook.

The woman who chose to live stream herself giving childbirth in real time was former reality tv star, and a former America’s Next Top Model, Lisa D’Amato. Both Lisa and her husband Adam chose to show the birth of their second son, Venice, through the means of Facebook Live, which broadcasts it to millions and millions of people from around the globe. Her manager was the one who held the phone and streamed their major life event for all to see. Lisa went through 16 hours of labor before she was given an epidural, and then the doctors prepared for the delivery of the child. The Facebook LIVE stream feed was uncut, as viewers were able to hear and see everything shown during their baby’s delivery. Both of the parents appear on stage with the doctors, to share their personal side of their story.

Lisa D’Amato did not originally intend for the Facebook Live stream – her husband and her manager joked about the prospect minutes before the fate moment of delivery. Unbeknownst to Lisa, her friend had posted the live steam to the public, rather than to just close friends and family, as she had thought.