The Doctors: 5 Months Pregnant with 6-Pack Abs?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors go over the news about a woman who was able to keep and retain her 6-pack ab muscles on stomach, despite the fact that she is currently around 5 months pregnant. People over the internet and media are baffled by the sight of the woman, as she flights her trim stomach, with her 6-pack ab muscles apparent for all to see, with her pregnancy bump only being partial visible at this point in time.

The woman behind this trending sensation is Massy Arias, a personal trainer, who appears on stage with the doctors, continuing to show off her prominent ab muscles. Massy goes on to recount her different experiences with people as they see her amazing ab muscles and overall strong physique, only to then be shocked and in disbelief as she reveals to them that she is indeed 5 months pregnant. Massy clarifies on the show that this is her first pregnancy, and her unique appearance has earned her both positive and negative opinions through social media. Massy had just had an ultra-sound a few days before appearing on the show, with her baby being in good condition and continuing to grow at a healthy rate.

Massy Arias, and joined by her husband, Stefon, makes it clear to the doctors and the audience about her strong physique and being pregnant, that there are many misconceptions that need to be corrected. Massy is a personal trainer, who has worked on her physique overall a span of years in order to stay in shape and in good health. She clarifies that she did not just suddenly start working out upon the discovery of her pregnancy. The doctors, in good fashion, gift to both Massy and her husband, a brand new “multi-sport” stroller.