The Doctors: Can Bad Skin Lead To A More Youthful Look and Life?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a new study which theories that people who have major cases of acne or “bad skin” so to speak, are more likely to live longer, as their skin has the possibility of looking younger for a longer amount of time compared to people who do not have these same dermatological issues.

Dr. Ordon, a resident doctor on the show’s panel, notes that the usual depiction and understanding of having acne on your skin would lead to scarring, and assumptions that it damages your skin. Despite this, Dr. Ordon clarifies that this study discusses about overall aging, which further takes into account how genetics, chromosomes, and other biological factors help to effectively “slow down” the aging process. This can be be seen that people that are acne prone tend to have stronger, and more durable skin, that is able to last longer, and give off the appearance of being more youthful compared to people who are not acne prone.

There is great relief in this discovery, as it gives hope in those people who have battled with extensive acne problems on their skin. However, the doctors on the show makes it clear that slathering oil on your face and causing acne is not the implication with this new findings. Most people with major acne tend to receive it from their genetics and biology, rather than forcefully inducing it. With these findings, people with these acne issues will mostly likely be able to look younger for a longer amount of time for the years to come.