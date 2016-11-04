The Doctors: Medicine and Food Combinations to Avoid

Advertisement:



On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors detail out about potentially dangerous medicine combinations and some of which with certain kinds of food that should never come to pass. These combinations of different medicines and different food should not end up in your body at the same time, or they can cause harmful affects to your body and overall wellbeing.

Urinary Tract Infection Antibiotics and Dairy Products: As discussed by the doctors, the antibiotics, “ciprofloxacin” needs to be absorbed into the body in order to help treat the infection in the urinary tract. If ciprofloxacin is taken with any form of dairy products, it can prevent the antibiotics from being absorbed into the body and treating the infection. Particularly, yoghurt, milk, and calcium-fortified orange juice inhibits the antibiotics from being absorbed into the system and from doing its job in killing the infection. It is clarified that these dairy drink products cannot be used when taking the medicine, but is okay to add when a part of a larger overall meal.

Nasal Decongestants and Blood Pressure Medication: The doctors make it known that if you are taking any form of nasal decongestants, which can come in the form of drops or sprays, which help to alleviate the swelling in the nose due to allergies, it can potentially cause in increase in heart-related issues. If you are on blood pressure medicine and use any form of nasal decongestants, it can cause an increase in blood pressure, despite being on blood pressure medicine, making it ineffective, and can increase your overall heart rate. It can also affect your bladder in some rare cases, depending on the person.