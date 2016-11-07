The Doctors: Physician Sexual Abuse

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss with guest, Amy Keller Laird, the editor-in-chief of Women’s Health Magazine, in order to highlight the major issue that potentially hundreds of thousands of women are facing – receiving sexual abuse from the person they have to put their trust in: their physicians. Despite having the reputation of being a “safe place” for people to be, some women have experienced sexual abuse at the hands of their doctors, some of which happening while under anaesthesia.

Women’s Health Magazine released an article about this matter, revealing a shocking report on the matter of sexual assault. Laird notes that out of the Atlanta Journal Constitution that has data going all the way back to the 1999, of medical disciplinary records that shows hundreds of thousands of reports based around sexual abuse and assault from doctors. According to all of this data and research, around 3000 different doctors were found guilty of some of of sexual misconduct and abuse towards their patients. More shockingly, at least half of those doctors that were convicted and guilty of perpetrating sexual abuse and assault towards their patients, still have their medical license and practicing medicine.

Inspired by this data, Women’s Health Magazine, partnered with the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network, decide to ask and survey 500 women about their experiences on this subject, and a significant amount have been on the receiving end of these violations. These violations can range from lewd/inappropriate comments and touching, to rape, in the most extreme cases. The doctors note that when undergoing examinations, the doctor should be wearing gloves and another doctor or nurse should be present in the room.