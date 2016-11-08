The Doctors: Drug Stronger Than Heroin?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss the shocking news of a new synthetic drug that is apparently 8 times stronger than heroin, which resulted in the shocking deaths of two 13 year old boys. The most shocking and appalling connection to the deaths of these young boys and this new synthetic drug is that it is currently still legal in certain states.

This new synthetic drug is another new form of opiate that is currently being known as the street under the name of “pink” or “pinky”Beyond the death of the two young boys,

pinky” is already linked to 80 different known deaths. Reportedly, some rumors claim that this new synthetic drug came all the way from China. Currently, this new drug “pinky” can be bought online. The scientific name of “pinky” is “U47700”, and was originally created in the 1970s’. Today, it is being made and distributed as the latest designer drug, far deadlier than even heroin. Shockingly, the late musician and performer, Prince, was tested positive for “U47700” or “pinky”, at the time of his death.

The DEA is currently undergoing the process in order to classify this new synthetic drug, in order to make it illegal for possession and use. The DEA notes that most of this new form of street opiate is being brought in through the air, particular from unusual manifests, most of which they are not able to locate until after it has already hit the streets. The doctors on panel highly recommend that new drugs like this “U47700” need to be monitored and regulated, and to help prevent any future deaths.