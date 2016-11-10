The Doctors: Lacking In a Certain Mineral

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors go over a new surprising statistic, that nearly 1 person out of every 7 people are not getting enough magnesium intake in their daily diets. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), people are not getting the daily recommended amount of magnesium in their daily diet. Both men and women need magnesium in their diets, but on average need them in different amounts.

When it comes to women for their magnesium intake, they need at least 310-320 milligrams of magnesium in their daily diets in order to have the average recommended amount. As for men, their needed magnesium intake is larger on average, needing at least 400 – 420 milligrams of magnesium in their daily diet. In the human body, magnesium plays a significant role in biochemical reactions, numbering close to at least 300 different roles within the body’s functioning. Some of these roles that magnesium influences are, normal and regulated nerve and muscle function, a healthy immune system, steady heartbeat, keeping your bones strong, and helping to regulate blood sugar/glucose levels, and energy and protein production.

A lack of magnesium can cause muscle fatigue, increased headaches, increased menstrual cramps for women, and constipation. In order to combat this lack of magnesium in people’s diets, the doctors show a number of different foods that are high sources of magnesium. Magnesium is prevalent in certain foods, such as leafy green vegetables, like kale, spinach, and is even in prevalent mackerel, nuts, and squash. Though magnesium intake is important, it is evident that too much magnesium causes a person to need to go to the bathroom, while too little intake causes constipation.