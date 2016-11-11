The Doctors: Weight Loss Smoothies?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a new possible trend, of a kind of smoothies that allow you to lose weight. Joined on set by author, David Zinczenko, who wrote his new book, “Zero Belly Smoothies”, highlighting delicious and savory smoothies, that not only taste delightful, but also keep the calories to a minimum and keep you feeling slim and healthy.

On average, the common person consumes roughly 400 calories of liquids each day, all of which can add up to a large amount of calories, which can lead up to weight gain. The doctors are joined on stage by author David Zinczenko, who in his new book, “Zero Belly Smoothies”, which showcases over 900 different smoothie recipes that are healthy and help with weight loss. According to an initial testing group of 900 people, nearly all of the participants had lost nearly 20 pounds from sticking to the “Zero Belly” smoothie diet within a 6 week time frame.

According to the recipes listed within the “Zero Belly Smoothies” book, all the recipes use a majority of the ripe and good, healthy parts of the fruit, making sure to keep all the necessary and essential parts of the fruit intact. Most of the smoothie recipes try to keep the calorie count of each smoothie around the ideal number of around 300 calories per smooth, allowing for a healthy, nutritious drink.

On the show, several of the smoothies from inside the book are shown, such as the “Fall Harvest”, which is based with green tea, nutmeg, and other ingredients in order to bring about healthy benefits and help the overall weight loss process.