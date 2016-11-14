The Doctors: Best Plastic Surgery To Get Your Money’s Worth?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors have their entire day’s episode dedicated to plastic surgeries, varying from information and statistics on the success and benefits of plastic surgery, to some of the downsides, and different procedures that can be done. The regular host doctors are visited on set by several different experienced plastic surgeons.

During part of their “expose” on different plastic surgeries and the information about all of them, the four different guest plastic surgeons are asked on which plastic surgery they believe provides the most benefit and is worth the money, out of all the procedures or surgeries that they provide at their practice or clinic. The first doctors feels that the most cost effective procedure that should would recommend is fillers for around the eyes, as she feels that they can dramatically change the appearance and look of a person, as the eye area begins to droop as people age. The second doctor advocates first for general prevention, strongly recommending that people use sunscreen and take care of their skin in the long run. The second guest plastic surgeon also notes that, having to choose which procedure has the most value out of the price, advocates for botox for the skin.

The third guest plastic surgeon advocates for a tummy tuck or abdominoplasty, giving credit that it helps to give back the original shape and curvature of the stomach region, most especially post-pregnancy. The fourth guest plastic surgeon feels that the most cost-effective procedure in his practice is the use of bellafill, which is a filler used for wrinkles, acne, and other similar skin imperfections, feeling that clients get what they pay for in longer results with the more money they put in.

Though the doctors show great insight into plastic surgery, and similar procedures, whether they are quick procedures or surgeries, they do not outright advocate plastic surgery for anyone, and only intend their episode for the sake of education.