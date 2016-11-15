The Doctors: What to Do in a Dog Attack!

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors have on the show a woman named, Penelope, whom was in a vicious dog attack that left her mentally scared to the point where she developed an extreme phobia, where she would physically convulsing upon the sight of any dog. The doctors help learn her story, and the help she received from phobia expert, Gary Coxe.

From her experience working with Gary Coxe, the phobia expert, Penelope has been able to learn to accept her fears of dogs after working extensively with him. Gary Coxe noted that usually he works with his clients through video chat – something that he admits is virtually impossible to do in order to work with Penelope on her new phobia of dogs. Her phobia had reached the point where Gary ensured that they had an EMT present during their sessions, in order to make sure everything will be alright, in the event that Penelope goes into shock upon the site of dogs. Penelope, through her own effort and work with Gary Coxe, has been able to get over her phobia of dogs to a large degree, even being able to pet and be near the two large dogs that were brought on stage to herself and the doctors.

Joining on the show, Dr. Ruth Macpete, a veterinarian, gives advice and tips on what do if confronted by a dog and possibly under attack. Dr.Ruth assured Penelope that she did what was right in the situation – When under attack from a running dog, it is best to “be a tree”, to stand firm and raise your arms to the side while looking down, making the dog either feel intimated or lose interest from the lack of sound or movement. In the event that the dog knocks you down, it is best to “be a rock”, and curl up, with hands and arms over the neck, and helping to block other vital organs, in order to make sure that you are not fatally injured in the attack.