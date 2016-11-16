The Doctors: Ozone Blood Therapy?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors have on the show, the daughter of Clint Eastwood, Alison Eastwood, who appears on the show to talk about a new procedure that helps to keep the skin looking young and healthy, though the procedure does involve a lot of blood – not in the way that most people would think.

Alison Eastwood is the daughter of highly proclaimed actor and director Clint Eastwood, and an actress and director in her own right, who works tirelessly for the safety of animals for their non-profit organization, Eastwood Ranch Foundation which helps rescue and take care of animals. This new process, known as Ozone Blood Therapy, that she undergoes in order to keep her youthful and healthy glow is a unique new procedure which takes blood out of the body.

This new procedure, Ozone Blood Therapy, takes by taking the blood out of the patient’s body with an IV needle, very much like if they were donating blood, but only 250 CCs’. The blood is drained into an IV bag, in which it appears in a dark red color, where it is then “oxygenated” and enriched with oxygen being directly pumped into it. By this point, the blood then takes on a bright, crimson red color, rich with oxygen throughout. This newly oxygenated blood is then pumped back into the body, and cycles through the circulatory system.

Most of the research presented for this new procedure is based in Europe, where the main clinic tests and research was conducted. Only until recently, Ozone Blood Therapy was not allowed in the state of California. Currently, these procedures are available for roughly around the prices of $200 – $500, with a series of treatments being needed.