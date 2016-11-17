The Doctors: Infertility Increased by Artificial Sweeteners?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss the new findings of a recent study that possibly links artificial sweeteners and their effects on women’s chances to become pregnant. The study reveals that by ingesting copious amounts of artificial sweetener can cause harmful effects to the body, more than just raised blood sugar and other various health ailments possible – now, infertility could be a new issue.

This new study comes out from the Federal University of Sao Paolo, where they tested roughly 524 different women who were undergoing IVF treatment. According to the study, both low-calorie, and no-calorie sweeteners were used, and were linked to reduced fertility rates, meaning that women who use these kind of sweeteners are potentially edging closer to infertility, compared to their counterparts who do not consume artificial sweeteners.

Furthermore, these synthetic sugars, especially those used in coffee and different soft drinks can cause damage and poor quality of a woman’s embryos and eggs inside their body. It is recommended that women who are pregnant or are trying to become pregnant, should avoid those drinks and other synthetic sugars and artificial sweeteners. There is currently no concrete evidence that these artificial sweeteners have health benefits to their usage. These synthetic sugars, in other studies, have shown that they have a link connecting to pre-term births, and overweight children by the age of one years old.

Besides the possible effects of infertility connected to artificial sweeteners, they also have the effects of possibly causing diabetes, skin problems, and other possible health related issues. The doctors advocate that artificial sweeteners and synthetic sugars can be just as bad as too much sugar intake.