The Doctors: The Lose Your Belly Diet

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors are discussing an interesting new “weapon” to combat belly fat – all coming from a new book written by resident doctor on the show, Dr. Travis Stork, Ph.D.. In his newly released book, Dr. Travis Stork talks about his new push on eating right and healthy, and reflected this in the publication of his newest book, with the goal to help people become healthier versions of themselves.

Dr. Stork’s new book is called, “ The Lose Your Belly Diet: Change Your Gut, Change Your Life”, where he continues to emphasize his belief on the importance of pro-biotic foods are to the human body, and how “good bacteria” can play a beneficial role in maintaining a fit and healthy body. Whenever there is a lack of microbes in your stomach, pro-biotic foods are a rich source for lining the stomach and giving an influx of microbes to keep yourself healthy.

There are various different types of pro-biotic foods out there, but one particular one that Dr. Travis Stork advocates for on the show is sauerkraut – type of German fermented, cut cabbage. Dr. Stork directly specifies that the best kind of sauerkraut needs to contain “living bacteria”, of which provides numerous health benefits to the human body, especially with the microbes. He advises against sauerkraut made with vinegar, as it can kill off the good bacteria that is sought after, and even against different flavored sauerkraut, as it contains far too much salt or sugars which create the flavor. Dr. Stork’s final word of advice on sauerkraut is to never heat it up, as the beneficial bacteria in it will be killed. Dr. Travis Stork’s new book, “The Lose Your Belly Diet: Change Your Gut, Change Your Life”, will be available everywhere books are sold, on December 27th, 2016.