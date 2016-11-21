The Doctors: This Beverage Has The Same Effect as Cocaine?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors examine a shocking new discovery that shows findings that mixing a certain kind of beverage together creates side effects when consumed, that are very similar to the effects of cocaine. These findings were discovered through a correlation between checking patients who end up hospitalized due to the consumption of energy drinks.

According to the doctors, at least 10 percent of all cases related to energy drinks are severe enough to warrant hospitalization. According to the investigation done by researchers from Purdue University, they have found that energy drinks that contain high levels of caffeine, which are then mixed with alcohol, create an enhanced extreme effect on a person’s brain chemistry, causing a similar effect on the brain, much like cocaine. As per this study, statistics show that from the years of 2007, to the year 2011, there was a significant spike in cases of people needing to visit the hospital due to energy drink related issues.

Cocaine itself is a deadly drunk, with one of the massive side effects being that it can cause a heart attack or heart problems. With energy drinks mixed with alcohol, it can cause similar deadly effects. A common energy drink contains nearly 10 times the amount of caffeine that an average can of soda contains. During a study on the effects of caffeine and alcohol on the body, mice that were given caffeine and alcohol while they were young, tend to become numb to the effects of cocaine on their bodies.

Unfortunately, energy drinks are geared and market towards children and adolescents, whom the effects of energy drinks can become more catastrophic. Energy drinks on their own are still able to have a major affect on the circulatory system, overworking the heart to the point where it begins to feel like a heart attack. Proper rest and care is always the better option over energy drinks or similar products.