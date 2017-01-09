The Doctors: Hair Loss Caused By Your Shampoo?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors look over the possible discovery that a person’s hair loss may not be a natural occurrence, but is rather propelled by the kind and type of shampoo that they are using.

Joined on set by Gail Federici, a hair care expert and CEO of the company COLOR WOW, who discusses the issues and concerns related to having thin hair, hair growth, hair loss and overall hair retention. It is clearly noted that certain kinds of shampoos may be the route of some problems related to thinning hair or hair loss in general. Most modern shampoos contain chemicals or ingredients that are unnecessary, or have nothing to do with cleansing of the hair. With consistent usage, these different chemicals and ingredients end up being massaged into the scalp as you shampoo your hair, creating a buildup of these unnecessary chemicals and ingredients, causing it to exacerbate the thinning and loss of hair.

Federici then recommends to not use any shampoos that are rife with different ingredients or chemicals, or are “2-in1” kind of mixtures, as those contain most of the unnecessary elements that impede possible future hair growth. She also notes that if you want to have thicker hair, do not use or buy shampoo that claims it “cleans your hair and thickens it”, as those are over-bloated with chemicals that are not needed for thriving hair.

Gail Federici highly recommends to only use shampoo that cleanses the hair, nothing else. When it comes to conditioner, it is best to only use it part way down on the hair, and should not be rubbed into the scalp, as these are some of the chemicals that are not beneficial to overall hair growth.