The Doctors: Pee-Free Ovulation Test?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a brand new finding that could help couples conceive a child. This new method helps to keep track and know when the woman is ovulating in or different parts of her ovulation cycle. The biggest shock to this new method is not necessarily the result, but rather the method itself.

This new process does not use urine or similar bodily fluids like before, but instead it uses the saliva of the women in order to determine the point of ovulation that she is in. This new device is a home test kit that helps a women determine whether or not she is in the middle of her ovulation, which is the best time in which to procreate.

All this new home test kit needs is a drop of saliva from the female, which after drying, will create a type of pattern on top of the device, which signals that the woman is ovulating. During the menstruation cycle, there are different periods of time in which a women becomes “fertile”, or is the most receptive in becoming pregnant. Ovulation most often occurs in the middle of a women’s menstrual cycle, shortly after their monthly period has occurred, but before the next one will happen. This bodily function is different for every women – some have signs that they are ovulating, others do not.

The urine-based home test kit does work, but only gives a few days notice in which a women is currently ovulating. When compared to the urine test, the saliva-based home test kit gives a larger window of opportunity for a couple to know when the female is ovulating, giving them all the time that they need to take advantage of it.