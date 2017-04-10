The Doctors: Cellphone Skin Damage?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors go over an interesting and shocking discovery that cellphones may potentially be harming and causing further damage to peoples’ skin. as a new study claims that the blue light emitted from cellphones and other similar devices have potential of causing some skin issues, such as brown spots to appear on the skin and possibly even cause melasma to worsen, a skin problem where gray-ish or brown patches of skin form on the face, and around the nose and other facial features.

This new claim was sent in to the doctors from a concerned mother, who believed that the light emitting from cellphones can cause skin conditions to appear or worsen. The doctors clarify that some visible lights with high enough energy have the potential to harm the skin. However, it is not expressly clear if cellphone light produces enough energy to do the same damage. The doctors go over that there have in fact been extensive studies on the effects of visible light, and the potential changes and effects it can have on skin, whether it be on the aging process of the skin, or from the perspective of oxidised damage.

According to known information, cellphones are emitting blue, high frequency waves of light. This study was done with a particular kind of halogen lamp, and shows that in order for different pigments to appear on the skin or other similar issues, the skin had to be repeatedly exposed to the light from the halogen lamp. As per the information from the study, the effects of light emitted from cellphones, compared to the light of the lamp, does not clarify that cellphone light is dangerous. According to Dr. Sonia Batra, a dermatologist, any source of visible light has the potential of causing skin pigment changes or effects, and that cellphone light is not any more dangerous than other forms of visible light.