The Doctors: Life Prolonging Spicy Food

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a potential new discovery that a certain kind of food may have the ability to help prolong and extend your overall life. With great nutrition and an active lifestyle, a greater quality of life can be achieved.

In order to achieve a greater value and quality of life, proper diet and nutrition is needed. This is largely done through eating certain kinds of foods, and regular exercise. According to an article published in the Public Library of Science Journal, the certain kind of food that seem to have life extending properties are chili peppers. Chili peppers, according to the published article, when eaten on a regular basis, has nearly a thirteen percent decrease in mortality rate, when compared to the average person.

Chili peppers contain a beneficial alkaloid compound known as capsaicin, which is the main source of the spicy flavor. This capsaicin compound is believed to have anti-carcinogenic, anti-diabetic, anti-bacterial, and analgesic properties. Along with all these different health benefits, it also lowers and reduces the overall LDL cholesterol levels in the human body.

Spicy chili peppers can help to extend a person’s life, due to all the different properties related to the compound capsaicin, which has numerous different factors. Though, in order to obtain these health benefits, one must be able to stand the spicy heat from the chili peppers.