The Doctors: Showers and Sleep

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a great way to help make nights easier and sleep more accessible, all with just doing one simple thing before going to bed. Sleep is a need and a must for every single person, and being able to get through the night easier is a gift to anyone.

Dr. Travis Stork, one of the resident doctors on the show, gives some great sound advice when it comes to making sleep easier. His advice is simple, straight forward, and is both surprising and obvious at the same time. In order to make sleeping easier at night, all one has to do is to take a shower before going to bed. Not only is a shower refreshing and great for after work or after working out at the gym, it can also help make sleeping easier at night.

According to doctors at Weill Cornell Center for Sleep Medicine at the New York Presbyterian, the most optimal time to take a shower or bath before bed is not directly before jumping into the sheets, but rather close or approximate to that time. By taking a shower during the night before intending to sleep, it has the effect of cooling down a person’s overall body temperature, which helps to keep one relaxed.

The best amount of time and structure for taking a shower at night is to spend roughly 90 minutes taking a warm shower, which helps to both cool down a person’s body temperature, but to also create a sense of daily structure. It is not advised to take too hot of a shower too close to going to bed.