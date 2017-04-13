The Doctors: Toxic Vitamin D?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors go over a potentially shocking discovery that an overdose or excessive amount of Vitamin D in the body may have adverse effects, and may even be toxic to a person’s overall health.

Vitamin D is a beneficial nutrient that is needed for the human body. Having the proper amount of vitamin D intake helps to maintain and balance healthy bones and teeth in the body, protects against a variety of different conditions and diseases, such as several types of cancers, multiple sclerosis, and type-1 diabetes, and even helps to regulate the absorption of phosphorus and calcium. Vitamin D can lower the risk of breast cancer by nearly 50 percent, and with colon cancer by 80 percent.

According to the National Healthy Service of England, many of the vitamin D supplements that are sold online contain nearly a quarter more of the nutrient than what is actually listed on the supplement label. According to previous doctors’ show segments, the supplement industry is not regulated in the same way that medicine and other pharmaceuticals are. Joined on set by regular guest doctor, dermatologist, Dr. Sonia Batra, is on the show to help explain this matter.

Like every dermatologist, it is highly recommended to have adequate levels of vitamin D per day, most of which can be received from eating the right foods, supplements, and from roughly 12 minutes of sunlight per day. Despite all the benefits, it is of concern that having far too much vitamin D can run the risk of increasing the chances of skin cancer.