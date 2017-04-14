The Doctors: Improve Your Greek Yoghurt

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a great way to pump up and improve your greek yoghurt with natural ingredients that you may already have with you in your own home kitchen, creating a healthy, and delicious greek yoghurt.

Whenever a person buys a brand new container of greek yoghurt, the container is always sealed. In most of these instances, the top section of the greek yoghurt is more of a watery substance, rather than the creamy richness that it is known for. Most people end up dumping out this watery substance, but end up really dumping out some of the best parts of the yoghurt, as that watery substance is actually protein that was part of the creation process.

In order to achieve that richer and creamer greek yoghurt, it is best to mix this watery protein substance with the rest of the yoghurt. This helps to create that creamy greek yoghurt that everyone is familiar with. Other great things to add in greek yoghurt to create a healthy snack combinations are such thing as different types of fruit, such as bananas, blueberries, raspberries, etc. Granola is also a great addition to greek yoghurt, in order to have that crunchy texture and flavor. It is best to use natural granola, as some types of store bought granola contains counter-active ingredients, such as too much sugar.