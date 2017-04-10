The Dr. Oz Show: Skipping Breakfast to Lose Weight?

On today’s edition of “The Dr. Oz Show”, Dr. Oz and his guests discuss the age-old debate on whether or not breakfast, the first meal of the day, is really needed, and whether or not eating breakfast is beneficial to overall weight control and health.

Dr. Oz is joined on set by core expert, Dr. Michael Roizen, who helps to explain the importance of breakfast as the first meal of the day, and the beneficial effects that it can have on the human body, namely metabolism and weight loss. Dr. Oz’s own personal philosophy when it comes to breakfast is not to eat immediately in the morning, as he prefers to eat when he feels hungry.

According to the past and current data provided by Dr. Michael Roizen, the old version of thinking was that breakfast should not be eaten immediately after waking up, as it hampers weight loss. According to the modern data, the more time in between eating dinner at night, until the time that a person eats breakfast the next day, then it means a better increase in weight loss.

Along with a physical demonstration, Dr. Oz shows what happens to the body in the morning as it take sin breakfast, and how exercise contributes to this situation. If eating breakfast is done immediately after waking up, and then a person choose to exercise, the body will then burn off the fat and calories from breakfast. By skipping breakfast in the morning, and exercising first, it would then mean that it would burn off the fat and calories from the previous night. By skipping breakfast first thing in the morning, it could mean for some initial weight loss.