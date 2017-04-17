The Doctors: Are Eggs Healthy or Unhealthy?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors go over an age-old debate, whether or not eggs are truly healthy to consume. This back and forth discussion brings to light several confusions on whether or not eating eggs is actually good for people’s health, or actually harmful in the long run.

Eggs are not the only food item or product that has come under fire and our perceptions mixed or changing on it. Back in the 1950s’, shockingly enough to modern standards, sugar was heralded as beneficial to weight loss. In the 1990s’, a fat-free craze began to take over, with my products switching to a “fat-free” alternative, which turns out may not have been as healthy as originally thought, and by the early 2000s’, carbohydrates have become the “public enemy #1” of all health nuts. As the times change, an our understanding of food and nutrition deepens, our perceptions of which foods are truly healthy and good for us also changes.

Joined on set by cardiologists, Dr. Andrew Freeman and Dr. Michael Miller, who help to give insight on whether or not eggs are truly the villain that they have been previously made out to be, or are beneficial to our health as we believe, namely being a good source of protein. Both doctors, though friends and partners on research on this topic, both have differing opinions on the matter. According to research published by the US Dietary guidelines for Americans at the end of 2015, people should try to consume as little cholesterol as possible.

Eggs have numerous health benefits when consumed. Some of those benefits are vitamin B2, B6, B12, and D, along with being rich in the minerals iron, zinc, and copper. Eggs are also commonly known to be a great source of protein. The egg whites are healthier than the yolk, which contains more fat and cholesterol than its white counterpart. Like any source of food, drink, or vitamins and minerals, everything is best taken with care and moderation.