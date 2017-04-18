The Doctors: Joint Pain Injection

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a potential new breakthrough that may change how joint pains are treated. With insight and an account from a former professional athlete, will this new procedure change the way joint pain is treated in the near future?

In the human body, one of the most overused parts is our joints. The joints in our body, primarily the joints related to the elbow, knees, hips, and shoulders, can have tremendous levels of wear and tear, especially when a person undergoes major physical fitness or activities, namely when people are professional athletes.

Joined on set by former professional tennis player, Paul, who recounts his story of being a professional tennis player, which entailed a rigorous work out schedule. His tennis work out schedule consisted of running in the morning for nearly 2 and a half hours, then practicing on the tennis court for another 2 and a half hours, and has previously ran two Boston Marathons. With all of this extreme physical activity, Paul has suffered from chronic pains, namely in his hip joints, since his mid-20s’. From a recent doctors visit, Paul has been diagnosed with degenerative hip joints and arthritis in his hips.

Dr. Sammy Masri, a physiatrist, has helped Paul with a new treatment that is not as aggressive or invasive as hip joint surgery, which is a new type of injection that aims to heal the damaged joints. This new injection mixes and uses anti-flammatory factors that are found in the patient’s blood. This kind of injection helps to restore the affected joint area, and helps to ease the pain, which can shockingly last up to nearly one year of pain relief.

Both Dr. Masri and athlete Paul join the doctors on set in the front row of the audience, and with a wide smile, Paul attests that the prior joint pain that used to plaque him is now gone. This new procedure has shown actual promise, and may just change the way joint pain is treated in the future.