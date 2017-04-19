The Doctors: Microwaved Broccoli?

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors go over an interesting new research concept, that states that by cooking a certain type of food in a particular way, it can help maintain and keep the high vitamin and mineral content in that food. The cooking method may be surprising to some.

The food product in questions is broccoli, the green miniature tree-like vegetable is the food item in question, which a great vegetable with a number of great health benefits. Despite knowing this, by cooking the broccoli in certain ways, it can rip out or release all the good nutrients or vitamins from the broccoli, effectively taking out all the healthy things.

Broccoli has numerous different benefits for one’s health, such as being rich in dietary fiber, vitamins A, B1, B6, C, and E, and a number of different minerals, such as potassium, copper, calcium, iron, zinc, manganese, and phosphorus and various different others.

This cooking method for the broccoli in order to keep as much of the vitamins and minerals as possible is not sautéing, boiling, or stir-frying, but rather, is even simpler, perhaps even unheard of, is to microwave it. According to current findings, by boiling broccoli, it causes the vitamins to be drained out with the water.

The doctors showcase their own bowl of microwaved broccoli, which is believed to be able to keep up to 90% of the vitamins in the broccoli, compared to other cooking methods. It is suggested to cook the broccoli for up to 3 – 4 minutes average, but is best to aware, as not to overcook it. Though cooked unconventionally, this cooking method may bring out the best in the broccoli.